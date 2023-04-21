You Can Now Watch ‘Suga: Road to D-Day’ on Disney+

If you’re a K-Pop fan, you can now stream BTS Star Suga’s new documentary “Suga: Road to D-Day” on Disney+ Canada.

The documentary provides an exclusive glimpse into the creative journey behind SUGA’s latest solo album. Following collaborations with renowned artists like Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS’ SUGA embarks on a quest for musical inspiration for his next solo album in “SUGA: Road to D-Day.”

The documentary follows SUGA’s global travels from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas, and more, capturing intimate moments as he overcomes writer’s block, explores his deepest memories for lyrics, and shares live clips from his upcoming album, D-DAY.

Disney+ currently offers other BTS-related content, including the cinematic 4K concert film “BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA,” the behind-the-scenes documentary “j-hope IN THE BOX,” and the original travel reality show “IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” featuring a star-studded cast.

