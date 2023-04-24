Apple AirPods Pro 2 Just Went on Sale for 10% Off

Apple’s AirPods 2 earphones just went on sale, offering a discount on the latest in-ear earbuds from the iPhone maker.

The sale for Apple AirPods 2 just happened on Monday morning, with the price dropping by 10% or $34.26, off the regular price of $329, down to $294.74, with Prime shipping speeds.

AirPods Pro 2 include customizable eartips, Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency modes, along with Spatial Audio support.

You also get a new design versus the original AirPods Pro, with touch controls now available on the stem, while these earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant.

The MagSafe Charging Case now includes a speaker and lanyard loop, while you get up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

You can see in our screenshot below AirPods Pro 2 are shipped and sold by Amazon.ca:

Click here to jump on the AirPods Pro 2 sale while it’s still available–mom might want these for Mother’s Day.