Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale for $70 Off Right Now

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

apple watch series 8 costco

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Apple Watch Series 8, there’s a discount available now for GPS models in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

This Apple Watch Series 8 sale is available on Costco.ca and also at Costco warehouses, offering $70 off the regular price of $528.99 or $568.99. This takes prices down to $458 for 41mm and $498 for 45mm Apple Watch Series 8.

As of writing, these discounted prices have yet to be matched on Amazon.ca.

The sale applies to colours Starlight, Midnight and Silver, and works out to a discount of 12-13% off depending on which model you buy.

apple watch series 8 costco sale

Apple Watch Series 8 is essentially identical to Apple Watch Series 7, except for cycle tracking for women. If you’re able to find a Series 7 still online somewhere, you can get the same features for the most part at a fraction of the price.

As of writing, all three colours for both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 are in stock online. Expect Apple to unveil Apple Watch Series 9 this fall possibly, so this is yet another mid-cycle discount to clear out existing stock it seems. Maybe a gift for upcoming Mother’s Day?

Costco’s sale online says it’s available from April 22 to April 30, 2023. Buying from Costco means you get a 90-day no questions asked return policy, while you also can get AppleCare+ for a bit cheaper versus from Apple.

