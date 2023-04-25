‘BE@RBRICK’ Kids and Family Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ continues to broaden its lineup of kids and family programming with the announcement of “BE@RBRICK,” a 13-episode animated series from DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc.

The show is based on Medicom Toy’s popular collectible bear-shaped figures and promises a blend of music and comedy for young viewers.

“BE@RBRICK” follows the journey of Jasmine, a young singer-songwriter, and her bandmates as they chase their dreams and inspire others to do the same. Set in a world where everyone’s role is pre-determined and their appearance is fixed upon high school graduation, Jasmine and her friends must challenge the status quo to bring about change.

The series will feature CG animation, with Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”) serving as showrunner and executive producer. The team also includes Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) as supervising producer, Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) as story editor, and Athena Hofmann (“Curious George”) as line producer.

“BE@RBRICK” is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining other successful partnerships like the GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” based on Kate Beaton’s book “The Princess and the Pony,” and “Doug Unplugs,” inspired by Dan Yaccarino’s book series.