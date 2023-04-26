Apple’s Beats Studio Buds+ Appear on Now-Deleted Amazon Listing

Apple’s unannounced Beats Studio Buds+ have appeared to leak online via a now-deleted Amazon listing. Ahead of an official announcement, specs, pricing, and release may have been outlined.

The news comes by way of MacRumors who was able to verify the listing prior to Amazon removing it from their site. Per the report, the Beats Studio Buds+ appears to maintain the overall design from 2021’s Studio Buds. However, the new buds seem to sport a transparent design. Appropriate comparisons are being made to the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, which also feature a translucent aesthetic. Apple is also expected to offer the Beats Studio Buds+ in Black and Ivory colour options as well.

As for features we may expect from the Beats Studio Buds+, the Amazon listing reportedly claims they’ll offer 3x larger microphones as well as air vent changes. The new buds may also support active noise cancellation with 1.6x improved efficiency. Apple is also expected to significantly improve its Transparency mode by upwards of 2x.

The listing also reportedly made note that Beats Studio Buds+ may provide a battery life of up to 36 hours of listening time. Comparing this to the original Studio Beats, Apple is providing nearly 12 additional hours as the predecessor’s battery offered 24 hours of listening time.

Additional specs include a notable IPX4 water resistance rating. The Beats Studio Buds+ will also offer ear tip sizes ranging from XS, S, M, and L options. The Beats Studio Buds+ offers compatibility with both Apple devices as well as the Android ecosystem. However, Hey Siri support, and Find My support will be granted to Apple users.

As far as pricing is concerned, Beats Studio Buds+ appears to have been listed for $169.95 USD (around $231.51 CAD). Apple has yet to officially announce its earbuds. Though, the listing notes a launch date of May 18th. However, this could be a placeholder.