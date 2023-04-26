Belkin Launches Connect USB-C Hub Made from Recycled Plastics

Belkin has launched its Connect USB-C to 4-Port USB-C Hub, a compact, plug-and-play device containing 72% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics.

The Connect 4-Port USB-C Hub is a solution for users to connect various USB-C peripherals such as cameras, keyboards, mice, and external SSD PCIE hard drives.

Designed with convenience and portability in mind, the Connect hub enables offers 10Gbps high-speed data transfer, outperforms other market alternatives by offering twice the speed.

The Connect hub includes 4 USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, USB Power Delivery (PD) pass-through charging up to 100W, 10Gbps transfer speeds, audio support for USB-C headphones and speakers, Fast Role Swap (FRS) to prevent data loss and device connection interruptions, and compatibility with Mac, Windows, and Chrome devices.

Belkin talked about developing eco-friendly products earlier this year at CES 2023. The company plans to extend its sustainability efforts by integrating PCR and plastic-free packaging in popular products like wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers, it said in a press release.

The Belkin Connect is priced at $44.99 USD and a spokesperson told iPhone in Canada it is not at Canadian retail stores yet here, but is available on Belkin.com. We’ll let you know when this accessory lands in Canada.

