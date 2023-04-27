Meta Releases Quest v53 Software Update, New Avatar Customizations

Apple Watch to Finally Support Pairing With Multiple Devices [Report]
According to a new rumour by Twitter user @analyst941, the Apple Watch will soon be able to sync across multiple iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices.
Meta has started rolling out the latest v53 software update to Meta Quest platform today, which brings a handful of new features including 6GHZ Wi-Fi support.
The Quest v53 update also introduces a new Parental Supervision tool, which allows users to block access to websites with mature content.
With the “Meta Quest Website Category Filter,” parents and guardians manage what their teens can access and view in the Meta Quest Browser.
Other new v53 features and enhancements include:
In addition to the Quest v53 update, Meta has also announce new Avatar style improvements for body shape, and hair and clothing texture.
Starting this month, you’ll be able to choose:
To learn more about the latest Meta Quest update, visit this link.