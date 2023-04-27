Readdle Rolls Out New Calendars App for Apple Watch

The folks over at Readdle have just introduced a new and improved Calendars app for Apple Watch, which lets you create and edit events from the watch itself.

The update brings a sleek and modern design, complete with larger artwork and animations, as well as additional functionalities and improved complications.

You can receive invites and updates on your appointments on the go and easily reply directly from your watch.

Readdle says the redesigned Calendars app offers the best Apple Watch faces. When you apply one of these watch faces, it will simply be added to the watch face list on your Apple Watch and set as the current one.

You will still be able to easily select any of your previously added watch faces, along with the new one from the collection.

Whether you’re walking, cycling, or reading, you can access your agenda by simply looking at your watch. By using watch faces, you can automatically from your wrist set one of our watch faces.

The app’s revamped Apple Watch interface also makes it simple to control your agenda, and you can easily switch between different views to suit your needs.

The new version is now rolled out to all users via the Apple Store. Click here to download the latest version and get the refreshed Apple Watch experience.