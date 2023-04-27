How to Quickly Access Emoji on Mac by Fn/Globe Key

Starting with macOS Monterey 12 / macOS Ventura 13, you have the option to quickly open the Emoji picker by pressing a single key on your Mac keyboard.

Simply follow the steps below to enable the Emoji quick-access feature in macOS:

Step 1:

Click the  icon on desktop to access Apple menu and go to System Settings (or System Preferences)

Step 2:

Now scroll down to Keyboard settings

Step 3:

As shown in the image above, select the “Show Emoji & Symbols” option in “Press globe/fn key to:” option menu. Now when you press the fn/Globe key, it bring up the Emoji picker instantly from anywhere on the Mac.

