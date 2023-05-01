Last Chance: JBL Club Pro+ TWS Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 50% Off

If you’re looking for some noise cancelling earbuds that won’t break apart your wallet like Apple’s AirPods Pro at $329, Amazon.ca has a sale on JBL’s Club Pro + TWS earphones right now.

They are on sale for 50% off as part of a Deal of the Day, and as of writing are 90% claimed. The regular price is $299.98 but at 50% off it’s available for $149.98 right now. These are some earbuds with adaptive noise cancelling and smart ambient features that might be good for the gym or travel, while the charging case supports Qi wireless charging and USB-C.

You get 8 hours of play time and 24 hours total with the charging case. With 10 minutes of charging you get another hour of listening time. With 3-mic beamforming technology you get clear calls that also eliminate background noise.

Click here to jump on the JBL Club Pro + TWS earphones while they are still available on Amazon.ca.