Last Chance: JBL Club Pro+ TWS Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 50% Off

They are on sale for 50% off as part of a Deal of the Day, and as of writing are 90% claimed. The regular price is $299.98 but at 50% off it’s available for $149.98 right now. These are some earbuds with adaptive noise cancelling and smart ambient features that might be good for the gym or travel, while the charging case supports Qi wireless charging and USB-C.
You get 8 hours of play time and 24 hours total with the charging case. With 10 minutes of charging you get another hour of listening time. With 3-mic beamforming technology you get clear calls that also eliminate background noise.
Cineplex is offering a special buy one, get one free deal for movie lovers from April 28 to May 3, 2023. Customers who purchase a movie ticket online using the promo code "2023241" will receive a second movie ticket for free. The offer is valid for showtimes between April 28 and May 3, 2023, only....
Apple’s M2 iPad Pro was announced last fall and now we’re starting to see some hefty discounts on the pro-level tablet. Right now, Costco.ca has a sale on the latest M2 iPad Pro, offering up to $450 off, depending on the configuration. The 256GB iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi is on sale for $300 off down...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...