Apple’s AirPods Max on Sale for $90 Off

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s AirPods Max, you can save $90 right now on Amazon.ca.

AirPods Max are due for a refresh but if you’re seeking a deal, this is the best we’ve found so far. AirPods Max in Silver on available for 11% off, saving you $90 at $689.99. Currently, Amazon.ca says these are “temporarily out of stock”, but you can still buy them and your sale price will lock in.

There’s also a “used like new” pair for $641, offering a greater discount. You could just buy new ear cups from Apple.

AirPods Max is a high-quality over-ear headphone that offers a perfect balance of high-fidelity audio and the effortless magic of AirPods, says Apple. Designed to provide an exceptional fit for various head shapes, AirPods Max features a breathable knit mesh canopy, a stainless steel frame, telescoping arms, and rotating aluminum cups for optimal comfort and acoustic seal. It comes in five colours: Silver, Space Grey, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green.

Thes headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation, plus have six outward-facing microphones and two inward-facing microphones to detect and cancel external noise, while beamforming microphones help isolate your voice on phone calls. The Apple-designed dynamic driver produces a wide frequency range, ensuring ultra-low distortion and clarity.

Computational audio, powered by an H1 chip in each cup, creates a breakthrough listening experience by blocking outside noise, adapting audio to the fit and seal of the ear cushions, and providing a theatre-like experience with personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking. The headphones also offer Adaptive EQ, Transparency mode, and seamless device switching between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

AirPods Max are the best when paired with an Apple TV 4K for night time movie watching. Spatial Audio will freak you out at times. You also get battery life of up to 20 hours and a slim Smart Case for storage.

Click here to jump on AirPods Max on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale.