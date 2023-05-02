Xbox Unveils New Dashboard Layout, Adds Responsive Game Art Feature

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Microsoft has revealed that the new Dashboard interface is being released for its Xbox consoles. Dubbed the new “Home experience,” the new Xbox UI reduces the amount of clutter on the dashboard.

Announced via an Xbox Insiders blog post, the company states that ‘Alpha Skip-Ahead’ and ‘Alpha’ ring members will be able to preview the Home experience starting this week. The new Home experience is largely built around feedback from users, who have vocalized concerns that the current dashboard is too busy.

Upon the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft introduced Dynamic Backgrounds. These beautiful pieces of artwork would be displayed on the Dashboard and feature small notes of animation. However, many players were frustrated as Microsoft’s tiles and ads took up the majority of the screen.

To mitigate some of those issues, Microsoft “designed hundreds of options” and user-tested them in the company’s Research lab until they were comfortable with one that created a nice balance.

Microsoft states the new Home experience provides three major benefits:

  • Provides easy navigation to games, your library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and settings.
  • Streamlines the layout by reducing the size of the tiles and moving them toward the bottom of the screen.
  • Introduces a responsive game art feature. Background artwork is updated to highlight each game when hovering over the tiles

In addition, the ‘My games & apps’ tile is being updated as well. Moving forward, it will inform players when something new is included or needs your attention.

Microsoft also notes that designs are not final. The company says there’s the possibility that updates to the ‘Library’ and ‘Microsoft Store’ sections may be coming as well. For instance, if an item on your wish list is on sale, players may be notified via the Home experience.

As of now, there’s no word on when the new Home experience will be available to all Xbox users.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Pixel Update: May 2023

The Google Pixel Support Team announced on Monday the release of its May 2023 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 13. The phased rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) update will commence today and continue over the next week, depending on the carrier and device. Users will receive a notification when the update...
John Quintet
15 hours ago

‘Unable to Verify Security Response’ Error in iOS 16.4.1a, No Fix Yet

Today Apple released its first Rapid Security Response updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac, in iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. But it seems this roll out isn’t going too smoothly at the moment. Our experience with installing this Rapid Security Response on our iPhone 14 Pro Max result in an error that says,...
Gary Ng
19 hours ago