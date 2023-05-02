Xbox Unveils New Dashboard Layout, Adds Responsive Game Art Feature

Microsoft has revealed that the new Dashboard interface is being released for its Xbox consoles. Dubbed the new “Home experience,” the new Xbox UI reduces the amount of clutter on the dashboard.

Announced via an Xbox Insiders blog post, the company states that ‘Alpha Skip-Ahead’ and ‘Alpha’ ring members will be able to preview the Home experience starting this week. The new Home experience is largely built around feedback from users, who have vocalized concerns that the current dashboard is too busy.

Upon the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft introduced Dynamic Backgrounds. These beautiful pieces of artwork would be displayed on the Dashboard and feature small notes of animation. However, many players were frustrated as Microsoft’s tiles and ads took up the majority of the screen.

To mitigate some of those issues, Microsoft “designed hundreds of options” and user-tested them in the company’s Research lab until they were comfortable with one that created a nice balance.

Microsoft states the new Home experience provides three major benefits:

Provides easy navigation to games, your library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and settings.

Streamlines the layout by reducing the size of the tiles and moving them toward the bottom of the screen.

Introduces a responsive game art feature. Background artwork is updated to highlight each game when hovering over the tiles

In addition, the ‘My games & apps’ tile is being updated as well. Moving forward, it will inform players when something new is included or needs your attention.

Couldn't have made this happen without your feedback. Stay tuned, the new Xbox Home experience is coming soon pic.twitter.com/aByQSbdHyg — Xbox (@Xbox) May 1, 2023

Microsoft also notes that designs are not final. The company says there’s the possibility that updates to the ‘Library’ and ‘Microsoft Store’ sections may be coming as well. For instance, if an item on your wish list is on sale, players may be notified via the Home experience.

As of now, there’s no word on when the new Home experience will be available to all Xbox users.