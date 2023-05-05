Apple Music to Stream Ed Sheeran Live Concert on May 10

Apple Music Live is slated to return for a second season on May 10, announced the company on Friday. The concert series brings free live performances from your favourite artists, exclusively for Apple Music subscribers of course.

The second season of Apple Music Live will begin with an exclusive performance from British music star Ed Sheeran, at the Eventim Apollo in London.

The intimate live concert will feature Sheeran performing his latest album, – (pronounced “subtract”), in its entirety for the first time. He will be accompanied by a 12-piece band, featuring Aaron Dessner from The National.

The highly anticipated performance will debut on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PST and can be accessed on Apple Music via apple.co/AMLEdSheeran.

For the first time, you’ll be able to stream Apple Music Live and previous performances on Apple TV+.

Fans can also stream Sheeran’s performance on-demand on Apple Music and Apple TV+ starting at 1 p.m. PST on May 10.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

The inaugural season of Apple Music Live, launched in May 2022, saw an impressive lineup of performances from the industry’s biggest stars. Harry Styles kicked it off with an exclusive live stream concert in New York, celebrating his album, Harry’s House.

Other performances included Grammy-nominated Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance, Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball, and other performances from the likes of Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. These concerts are available to stream within the Apple Music Live archive.

Sheeran has amassed over 9.5 billion plays and 240 million Shazam tags on Apple Music, with “Shape of You” becoming the platform’s most-streamed song ever. His new album, -, broke records as the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, says the iPhone maker.

A trailer for Sheeran’s Apple Music Live performance, behind-the-scenes footage, setlist, and other exclusive content will be available on the Shazam app following the show.

The announcement comes one day after Sheeran was cleared of copyright infringement, for allegedly copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’, with his hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’, a case launched by heirs of Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend (the songs don’t sound alike at all).