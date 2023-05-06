Apple’s Original AirPods Pro on Sale for $239

3 hours ago

Apple’s AirPods Pro (1st Generation) earphones have just gone on sale, and are now up for grabs for 11% off the retail price with Prime shipping in Canada.

The ongoing sale for Apple AirPods Pro drops the price for the earphones by $30.00, off the regular price of $269.99, down to $239.99, with Prime shipping speeds.

Amazon.ca says these are “temporarily out of stock”, but you can still buy them and your sale price will lock-in. At $239, this is $90 cheaper than second-gen AirPods Pro, which gains touch controls, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and a MagSafe charging case with a lanyard loop and a tiny speaker for Find My.

Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones include a charging case, Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency modes, along with Spatial Audio support.

While Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sounds around you, Apple’s adaptive EQ technology automatically tunes music to your ears. You also get three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips with your AirPods Pro for a customizable fit.

Click here to jump on AirPods Pro on Amazon.ca while they are still on sale.

