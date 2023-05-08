Wireless Test Alerts Coming May 10 in These Provinces and Territories

The next Alert Ready emergency alerts test is set to land this week on May 10, as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Back in February, Alberta announced it would be testing emergency alerts on March 1 with Alert Ready, the nation’s public alerting system. Normally, Alberta is part of the May nationwide test, but it opted to test in March instead.

As for Quebec, its last Alert Ready test was back in November 2022.

Check out the list below to see the provinces and territories participating in this week’s public test alerts and the test times:

Alberta : no test

: no test British Columbia : May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM PDT

: May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM PDT Manitoba : May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM CDT

: May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick: May 10, 2023, 10:55 AM ADT

May 10, 2023, 10:55 AM ADT Newfoundland & Labrador : May 10, 2023, 10:55 AM NDT

: May 10, 2023, 10:55 AM NDT Northwest Territories : May 10, 2023, 9:55 AM MDT

: May 10, 2023, 9:55 AM MDT Nova Scotia: May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM ADT

May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM ADT Nunavut : May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT

: May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT Ontario: May 10, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT

May 10, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT Quebec: no test

no test Prince Edward Island : May 10, 2023, 12:55 PM ADT

: May 10, 2023, 12:55 PM ADT Saskatchewan: May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM CST

May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM CST Yukon: May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM MST

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is a nationwide initiative backed by Public Safety Canada, in collaboration with provincial and territorial emergency management organizations, Indigenous organizations, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners who support local activities. For over 25 years, this annual event has been held during the first full week of May.

Everyone plays a part in emergency situations, says PSC. This week serves as a reminder for you to take action to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for emergencies. This year’s theme is “Be Prepared. Know Your Risks,” aimed at encouraging Canadians to recognize the risks in their region and learn how to safeguard themselves and their families.

Emergency wireless test alerts are mandatory and cannot be disabled, according to the CRTC. If your phone is not on silent, get ready to hear a jarring audible alert. Shift workers should turn on Airplane Mode, silence their ringer, or power off their devices tomorrow afternoon.