Amazon Launches Huge Sale on Fire TV, Echo, Kindle and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Leading up to Mother’s Day weekend, Amazon Canada has launched a huge sale for its devices, with Fire TV, Echo, Ring, Kindle and more all discounted.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Other deals available right now? Soundcore headphones are up 30% off, Eufy Security cameras are up to 55% off and Anker Soundcore speakers are up to 30% off.

Click here to jump on these savings on Amazon devices so any last minute gifts can still arrive in time for the weekend.

