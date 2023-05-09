Official Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Walkthrough Guide on Sale

The highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch launches this Friday, May 12.

If you’re ready to play Tears of the Kingdom, you may also want the following official collector’s guide, which is on sale on Amazon.ca. The hardcover version has been cut by 37% to $37.58, saving you $22.41. At this new price, it’s cheaper than the paperback at $39.99.

“Working closely with Nintendo, we have created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. We have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game,” explains the publisher, Piggyback.

The book will reveal all mysteries, every riddle, and decipher each puzzle. It also includes a curated play-through if you choose to use it, along with a comprehensive atlas of Hyrule and all points of interest.

The guide—which has 496 pages—also explains how to beat any enemy in the game and is the ultimate tool to help you (and your kids) finish the game.

Click here to pre-order the official Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Complete Official Guide while it’s still on sale. It ships and releases on June 16, 2023.