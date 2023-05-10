Gmail ‘Help Me Write’ AI Feature Coming Soon

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

gmail help me write

Google has kicked off its Google I/O developer conference, showcasing the newest updates for its products.

One exciting AI update is coming for Gmail called ‘Help Me Write’.

In 2017, Gmail introduced a feature known as Smart Reply, which enabled users to choose short responses with a single click. This was followed by the implementation of Smart Compose, a tool providing writing suggestions in real-time.

In the past year, these AI-driven writing tools in Google Workspace have been utilized more than 180 billion times, says Google.

But now, they’re advancing to the next level with the introduction of “Help me write” in Gmail. This innovative feature, powered by a more robust generative model, will be available soon as part of their latest Workspace updates.

In a nutshell, you’ll get options to refine your email replies with choices such as: Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten and the classic I’m Feeling Lucky.

Check out the demo below:

For those that live inside their Gmail account, these elaborate AI-powered responses will save you time and make you more productive. Can’t wait to give this a try.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock Revealed

Google has announced details for its new Pixel Tablet, which comes with an 11-inch display and magnetic speaker charging dock, at its Google I/O developer conference currently underway. The Pixel Tablet comes with a Tensor G2 chip, 3 microphones, 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, with up to 12 hours of video streaming. You get...
Gary Ng
14 mins ago

Google Pixel 7a Unveiled with Upgraded Camera and More

Google has officially taken the wraps off its Pixel 7a smartphone at Google I/O, powered by its newest Tensor G2 chip. Yes, the phone looks just like previous leaks. The camera sensor is now 72% larger than the Pixel 6a, with the camera the biggest hardware upgrade yet for the A-series. You also get included...
Gary Ng
20 mins ago