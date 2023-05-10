Gmail ‘Help Me Write’ AI Feature Coming Soon

Google has kicked off its Google I/O developer conference, showcasing the newest updates for its products.

One exciting AI update is coming for Gmail called ‘Help Me Write’.

In 2017, Gmail introduced a feature known as Smart Reply, which enabled users to choose short responses with a single click. This was followed by the implementation of Smart Compose, a tool providing writing suggestions in real-time.

In the past year, these AI-driven writing tools in Google Workspace have been utilized more than 180 billion times, says Google.

But now, they’re advancing to the next level with the introduction of “Help me write” in Gmail. This innovative feature, powered by a more robust generative model, will be available soon as part of their latest Workspace updates.

In a nutshell, you’ll get options to refine your email replies with choices such as: Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten and the classic I’m Feeling Lucky.

Check out the demo below:

For those that live inside their Gmail account, these elaborate AI-powered responses will save you time and make you more productive. Can’t wait to give this a try.