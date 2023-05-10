Google Pixel 7a Canadian Pricing Revealed

Google today took the wraps off its Google Pixel 7a smartphone, its 2023 upgrade to last year’s Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a includes the newest in-house Tensor G2 chip and a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone includes 8GB RAM and comes in Charcoal, Sea, Snow, and Coral (only available from the Google Store).

Google says the Pixel 7a is its most robust A-Series phone to date, with features such as a metal frame and camera bar, to go with IP67 water and dust protection, plus scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, while also being made from recycled materials.

As for Google Pixel 7a Canadian pricing, it is $599 CAD ($499 USD). The Pixel 7a will launch on May 10 and hit retail partners on the same day. You get free Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase or 50% off Pixel Buds Pro (at $120.99).

You’ll notice this is the same $599 CAD pricing as last year’s Pixel 6a. Google said in a media briefing earlier attended by iPhone in Canada despite foreign exchange “challenges”, they have held pricing flat year-over-year.