WhatsApp is Coming to Wear OS and More

At Google I/O today, the company announced Meta’s WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS, beginning this summer. This is the first smartwatch app for WhatsApp and it lands with Google’s Wear OS and not Apple’s watchOS.

That means wearables such as Google’s Pixel Watch and other smartwatches running Wear OS will be able to install and use WhatsApp.

Staying connected is about to get easier with @WhatsApp for #WearOS arriving this summer. You’ll be able to start new conversations, reply by voice and take calls – all without needing to take out your phone. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qPIG7QKNSc — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 10, 2023

Google showed off a demo of how you will be able to start new conversations, reply by voice and take calls with WhatsApp on WearOS, all without needing to grab your Android phone.

Also new for Wear OS soon? You’ll be able to see new controls in the Google Home app (such as checking out who rang your Nest doorbell), email previews will show up in the Gmail app, and Google Calendar will let you view events, all coming later this year.

Google says three new Spotify tiles are coming soon to easily let you quickly see information with a glance or tap. A new Peloton tile is coming soon as well to track your workouts too.

Later this year, Wear OS 4 will roll out further updates, featuring enhanced accessibility functions like a quicker, more dependable text-to-speech feature. The new update will also include support for backup and restore, aiding in the secure transfer of data and settings between watches.

Moreover, if you’re configuring a watch using your phone, any permissions you’ve previously approved on your phone will be automatically applied, says Google.

Google also recently introduced the Watch Face Format, developed with Samsung. This will enable developers and designers to create high-quality, energy-efficient watch faces for Wear OS 4 easily for download in Google Play.