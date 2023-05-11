ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Launching June For $899 in Canada

May 11th at 7:51 AM PT – Update Canadian pricing and preorder information.

Today, ASUS has officially detailed its ROG Ally gaming handheld. During a special launch event, the company detailed the new device’s specs, features, price, and launch date.

Announced during the event, ASUS showed off its Windows 11-powered gaming handheld in full. The anticipated device offers a premium gaming experience built in a lightweight 608g body. It measures 11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 ~1.27 inches. ASUS has aimed to build an ergonomic device with an asymmetrical control style, inspired by Xbox. The ROG Ally also offers two macro back paddles, thumbstick dead zones, and trigger sensitivity.

The ROG Ally features a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, capable of displaying a brightness of 500 nites. It’s backed by Gorilla Glass Victus to reduce scratches and damage. By comparison, the Valve Steam Deck supports a 7-inch 1280 x 800 6Hz display, topping at 400 nits.

ASUS is partnering with AMD to bring its Ryzen Z1 processor (6 cores, 12 threads, 22MB cache) to the ROG Ally. Another model is packed with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor (8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache), for even more gaming processing power. ASUS’ device also features a 12 RDNA3 GPU. Memory starts at 512GB with its storage featuring a PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

The company also confirms that ROG Ally provides Dolby Atmos support. It has a two-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also featured on the device.

From a battery life perspective, ASUS estimates that the ROG Ally can support up to two hours of “heavy gaming” in Performance Mode. Alternatively, up to 6.8 hours of content streaming ie: Netflix and YouTube can also be conducted.

The ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model is available for preorder now at Best Buy with a starting price of $899. The device ships on June 13th.