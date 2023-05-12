Apple TV+ Releases ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has released an official teaser for the second season of its hit sci-fi original ‘Foundation’ from David S. Goyer, while announcing that the series will return on Friday, July 14.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two.

As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within, Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

“The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

The 10-episode second season of Foundation will debut globally with one episode on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Watch the official trailer for Foundation season 2 embedded below.