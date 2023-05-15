New on BritBox: June 2023

BritBox has announced its new listings for June 2023, which is actually the 10th anniversary of the streaming service, which is run by a partnership between the BBC and ITV. The service hit a milestone of 3 million subscribers earlier this year.

The upcoming BritBox shows and their June release dates include:

“Love/Hate” (Seasons 1-6) – June 8, 2023

“Father Brown” (Season 10) – June 13, 2023

“Call the Midwife” (Season 12) – June 21, 2023

“Hoff the Record” (Seasons 1 and 2) – June 29, 2023

BritBox is a streaming service offering a large collection of British TV. It is available for streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and on the web. It is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.

The service costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year in Canada, after an introductory free trial period.