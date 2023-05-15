New on BritBox: June 2023

BritBox has announced its new listings for June 2023, which is actually the 10th anniversary of the streaming service, which is run by a partnership between the BBC and ITV. The service hit a milestone of 3 million subscribers earlier this year.
The upcoming BritBox shows and their June release dates include:
“Love/Hate” (Seasons 1-6) – June 8, 2023
“Father Brown” (Season 10) – June 13, 2023
“Call the Midwife” (Season 12) – June 21, 2023
“Hoff the Record” (Seasons 1 and 2) – June 29, 2023
