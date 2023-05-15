You Can Stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Disney+ in June

The much-anticipated streaming debut of James Cameron’s global blockbuster, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is slated for Wednesday, June 7 on Disney+ Canada, announced the latter on Monday.

The streaming release will feature exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage with filmmakers, cast, and crew. The film will also be available for streaming on Max (the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+).

Since hitting theatres back on December 16 last year, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has become the third highest-grossing film worldwide, taking in a staggering $2.32 billion at the box office. The film, nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, has impressed audiences with its stunning visual effects.

Backed by 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment, the film sees industry veterans like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet sharing screen space with a supporting cast of Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jack Champion. The screenplay is penned by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” marks James Cameron’s return to the intriguing world of Pandora, immersing audiences in an emotionally charged action-adventure narrative. The film, set a decade after the first “Avatar,” weaves the saga of the Sully family and the trials they face to protect each other amidst the seascapes of Pandora. As the story unfolds, viewers will encounter new Na’vi cultures and a host of exotic sea creatures, further expanding the universe of Cameron’s original creation.

