Apple Music, Apple Maps Get New Concert Discovery Features

Apple has announced innovative concert discovery features on both Apple Maps and Apple Music making it easier than ever for fans to discover live music concerts and connect with artists.

The new Set Lists space on Apple Music will feature a selection of major tours and allow fans to listen to set lists and read about the productions.

Also for the first time, fans will be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module.

These features have been added as part of a suite of features introduced by Shazam last spring, leveraging concert information from the world-renowned event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

Meanwhile, over 40 new Guides curated by Apple Music editors, highlight the best venues to experience live music in some of the world’s leading culture hubs.

These hand-picked selections include everything from landmark symphony halls in Vienna to cutting-edge techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo. Fans can browse venues’ upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module.

By expanding its curation efforts into live shows, Apple Music is seeking to solidify its position as one of the go-to places for music lovers.

The new features are also expected to drive traffic to Apple Maps and increase user engagement on the platform.

Apple Music Guides will be rolling out beginning today on Maps at apple.co/MusicVenues.