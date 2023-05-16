Apple Releases ‘Swagger’ Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just unveiled season 2 trailer for ‘Swagger,’ the critical acclaimed sports drama from showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood.

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, the second season of the Apple Original series will premiere worldwide on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

A 2023 Tribeca Film Festival selection, Swagger season two is set to premiere at the festival on Saturday, June 17 with Bythewood and cast in attendance.

The series is one of ten TV premieres set for this year’s festival, which is known for its diversity and celebration of storytelling.

“In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence.”

Swagger season 2 will debut with the first episode on Friday, June 23, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 11 on Apple TV+.

Check out the official trailer for Swagger season 2 below.