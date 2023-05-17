Bell, Telus Ask Feds for Help to Access Rogers Subway Network: Report

John Quintet
17 mins ago

Bell and Telus have appealed to the federal government, seeking its intervention to ensure equitable network access on Toronto’s subway system, reports The Globe and Mail. The telcos have asked Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to facilitate their ability to gain a commitment from Rogers. This request is centred around the provision of equal access to Rogers’ expanded wireless network for their customers.

Rogers had earlier in April acquired BAI Canada, the sole company with rights to build wireless infrastructure inside Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) subway tunnels. Despite Rogers’ promise to integrate other carriers into the network, Bell and Telus have raised concerns over the slow pace of negotiations, say sources. The two companies worry that Rogers may exploit the situation to secure a commercial advantage by delaying network access for non-Rogers customers, say people familiar with the matter.

Consequently, Bell and Telus are asking Rogers to clarify the explicit terms of access, while also urging the government to ensure universal carrier access from the outset. Ellen Murphy, a spokesperson for Bell, emphasized that customers must not face delays while waiting for the deployment of 5G in the subway system, which she suggests could take several years.

The appeal to the federal government comes in the wake of a series of violent incidents in the subway system, which sparked calls from industry experts and politicians for improved cellphone service within the subway for safety reasons.

Bell and Telus’ advocacy for a model where all carriers jointly own a stake in the network has so far been rejected by the TTC. Instead, the TTC has decided to extend its existing contract with Rogers until at least 2042.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Koodo’s $55/50GB Promo Plan Now Available for All [Update]

Update May 17, 9:57am PDT: Looks like Koodo has removed this plan from its website. Virgin Plus doesn't have it anymore, so why would Koodo too? == On the weekend, we told you about how Telus-owned Koodo debuted a $55/50GB promo plan for most existing customers. The plan includes 50GB of 4G speed data and...
Gary Ng
9 hours ago

Bell and Ontario Remain Silent on Profits from Inmate Phone Calls

A recent report reveals that neither Bell nor the Ontario government is willing to disclose the profits they made from a jail phone system that charged what has been described as "exorbitant" rates for inmate calls from 2013 to 2021. The Offender Telephone Management System, operated by Bell, only allowed inmates to make collect calls...
John Quintet
10 hours ago

Bell Insures Fingers of Toronto Esports Team for $1 Million [VIDEO]

How much do you value your gaming fingers? Bell has announced a unique partnership with Toronto Ultra, the Canadian professional Call of Duty esports team. Each player on the team has had their fingers insured for $1 million, marking a first in Bell's history and a novel precedent in Canada's professional esports arena. This comes...
Gary Ng
1 day ago