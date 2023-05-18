Pre-Order Elon Musk’s Biography Written by Steve Jobs’ Biographer

Back in the fall of 2011 (that’s nearly 12 years ago), Walter Isaacson released his biography about the late Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Isaacson was granted full access to Jobs for two years and was given the freedom to write what he wanted. The book became the top-seller on Amazon in just two short months, and was released at the time when Jobs had passed away.

In August 2021, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed Isaacson would be writing his biography, granting the best-selling author full access to the life of Twitter’s “Chief Twit”.

As of today, you can now pre-order the new Elon Musk biography written by Isaacson, set to release on September 12, 2023.

“From the author of Steve Jobs and other bestselling biographies, this is the astonishingly intimate story of the most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era—a rule-breaking visionary who helped to lead the world into the era of electric vehicles, private space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Oh, and took over Twitter,” explains the book description.

Even the front cover of the Elon Musk biography resembles the Steve Jobs biography written by Isaacson. The Isaacson biography on Jobs was a good read. It’ll be interesting what tidbits Isaacson will share about Musk’s life.

In March 2021, Isaacson drew comparisons between Musk and Jobs. “In some ways, he’s the Steve Jobs of our time, he’s crazy enough to think he can change the world and thus he might be one of the ones who do change the world,” said Isaacson at the time.

“I love the fact that he’s a man of passion and obsession,” said Isaacson. “I think we’re still, as I said in Latin School, in media res, which means we’re in the middle of the story.”

“For two years, Isaacson shadowed Musk, attended his meetings, walked his factories with him, and spent hours interviewing him, his family, friends, coworkers, and adversaries. The result is the revealing inside story, filled with amazing tales of triumphs and turmoil, that addresses the question: are the demons that drive Musk also what it takes to drive innovation and progress?”, teases the book description.

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson spans 688 pages and is being published by Simon and Schuster. Musk responded to the news today by praising Isaacson. “Walter is incredibly thorough in his research. Highly recommend his other books!”, said Musk.

Walter is incredibly thorough in his research. Highly recommend his other books! https://t.co/QBddy6xWs7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

Click here to pre-order the Elon Musk biography on Amazon Canada.