Mophie Unveils MagSafe Car Vent Mounts for iPhone

Mophie today revealed two new additions to their lineup of iPhone accessories, both designed for in-vehicle convenience. What’s new? MagSafe-compatible car vent mounts, exclusively available at Apple retail stores and online.

The Magnetic vent mount, priced at $54.95 CAD, delivers secure holding of your iPhone while maintaining access to the Lightning port. The mount’s design allows rotation and tilting for optimal viewing angles. An optional extension arm can position the iPhone above or below the vent, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users.

The second offering, the Wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe, is retailing at $139.95 CAD and is set to become a game-changer for commuters. This mount not only offers perfect alignment for the iPhone without obstructing the driver’s view but also provides the fastest possible wireless charging at up to 15W with the included USB-C 20W car charger.

Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro support MagSafe. There are also cheaper third-party MagSafe car vent mounts on Amazon.ca.

Both mounts are MagSafe-compatible, offering secure attachment for any MagSafe-enabled iPhone. The mounts attach to your car’s air vents via a hook with 8-30mm of adjustability. They also come with an off-set extension arm for iPhone positioning flexibility, a dynamic ball and joint design for multiple viewing angles, a cable management clip to keep cables out of the way, and easy access to the Lightning port.

“The magnetic and wireless charging vent mounts from mophie are each designed to enhance the driving experience… mophie helps connected drivers keep their iPhone secure and in line-of-sight,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Both the mophie magnetic vent mount and wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe are available now on Apple.ca, mophie.com, and at Apple stores globally. They both come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.