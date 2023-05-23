Backbone One for PlayStation Remote Play Now Available for Android

Steve Vegvari
27 seconds ago

Backbone One has been steadily supporting PlayStation 5 and PS Remote Play since the launch of the mobile gaming handheld peripheral last year. In 2022, Backbone launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for iOS. Now, an Android-specific model is launching in Canada and worldwide markets.

Today, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android is available globally. Alongside, Canada the new controller is launching in the U.S.,  Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also confirms that select markets in Asia, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore will soon receive access.

Much like the iOS model, the new Backbone One for Android replicates the look and design of Sony’s DualSense controller for PlayStation 5. Backbone and Sony have been working closely together in order to develop a mobile controller that is uniquely recognized as a DualSense by the PS Remote Play App.

Currently, Backbone offers an Android handheld controller compatible with Xbox and Steam, with a design aesthetic more akin to the Xbox Wireless controller and face buttons.

Credit: Backbone

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android includes a white and black colour scheme, similar to the DualSense. It also features identical face buttons. What’s notably different from the DualSense is the asymmetrical thumbsticks. Otherwise, players will find a D-pad, triggers, shoulder buttons, etc. 

Using the PS Remote Play app on mobile, players can remotely jump into their PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi. This means that if you’re taking your Backbone One to bed, you can stream Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC. This is especially great for those who may have to share the primary TV their console is connected to.

Additionally, the Backbone One supports mobile native games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal. Plus, the controller can be used when the smartphone is using services like SteamLink and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The Backbone One for Android is available for $139.99 in Canada. Purchase of a Backbone One also includes a three-month subscription to Discord Nitro and a month of access to Apple Arcade.

Other articles in the category: News

2023 Apple Design Awards Finalists Revealed

Ahead of WWDC23, the Apple Design Awards, which celebrate the best apps across a variety of categories, have been revealed by the iPhone maker. The award winners will be announced during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23). Here’s a breakdown of all the finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards: Inclusivity Category Finalists in this...
John Quintet
36 mins ago

Apple Unveils WWDC23 Schedule, Kicks Off with Keynote

Apple has just revealed its schedule for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), set to take place online from June 5 to 9. While the conference remains primarily digital, developers and students will be treated to a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on opening day. The jam-packed week will provide developers with invaluable insights...
John Quintet
54 mins ago

TD Bank and Uber Offering Free Perks for Cardholders

TD Bank Group has announced a new partnership with Uber, aimed at providing additional value to its cardholders through savings on rides, meals, and more. Select TD cardholders will be eligible to receive a complimentary Uber One membership for up to 12 months. Uber One memberships offer the following perks: No delivery fee plus a...
John Quintet
1 hour ago