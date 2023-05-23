SteelSeries Gaming Accessories Up to 50% Off Right Now

IIC Deals
8 seconds ago

steelseries gaming accessories

If you’re looking for some new gaming accessories upgrades, select SteelSeries products are up to 50% off on Amazon Canada right now.

Check out what’s on sale below, from headsets to keyboards, mice and speakers:

There are also some Amazon devices on sale right now as well, which include Fire TV, Ring video doorbells, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Fire TV televisions:

Amazon Canada has also revamped their deals store page for daily deals. Click here to check out the new layouts.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles on Sale for the First Time

Back in March, Amazon Luna launched in Canada and other nations, expanding outside of the U.S. for the first time. The cloud gaming service and Luna Controller made their way to Amazon.ca as part of the launch and today, we’re seeing a sale on hardware bundles for the first time, offering up to 32% off...
IIC Deals
1 day ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from May 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
6 days ago

Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router on Sale for 50% Off

Amazon has slashed the price of its eero Pro mesh WiFi router by 50% off, cutting the price down to $114.99 for a single unit. The eero Pro 2nd Generation is a high-performance WiFi system to extend fast internet throughout your home. The sleek, compact design measures 121 mm x 121 mm x 32mm (4.76...
IIC Deals
1 week ago