New on Netflix Canada: June 2023

We’re rounding the corner into another month and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada for June 2023. Coming soon is ‘Netflix Family Summer’, offering a new slate of programming to keep your kids occupied when school’s no longer in session.

For Netflix Games, Dungeon Boss: Respawned is coming on May 31. Laya’s Horizon, TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight, and World of Goo Remastered are available now.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada for June 2023 below:

June 1

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

A Beautiful Life (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cooties

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enough

Fear

First Knight

Girls5eva: Season 2

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Ride Along

Savages

Starsky & Hutch

The Substitute

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Missed Connections (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Rich in Love 2 (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Scoop (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 3

The Campaign

June 4

Boss Level

June 5

Barracuda Queens (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

November

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 7

Arnold — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tour de France: Unchained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Playing Card Killer (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tex Mex Motors — NETFLIX SERIES

This World Can’t Tear Me Down — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wonder Weeks (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

You Do You (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

June 10

Dune (2021)

The Girl Next Door

June 11

Baby Driver

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 14

Blindness

Our Planet II — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Surrogacy (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 15

Dirty Grandpa

L.A. Confidential

Life or Something Like It

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Extraction 2 — NETFLIX FILM

June 17

King the Land (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

See You in My 19th Life (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 19

Animal Kingdom: Season 6

Not Quite Narwhal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Take Care of Maya — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 21

Break Point: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 22

Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Glamorous — NETFLIX SERIES

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Let’s Get Divorced (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Skull Island (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sleeping Dog (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

King of Clones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Make Me Believe (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

The Perfect Find — NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

June 24

King Richard

June 25

Titans: Season Four — NETFLIX SERIES

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Run Rabbit Run (AU) — NETFLIX FILM

June 29

Ooku: The Inner Chambers (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Witcher: Season Three Volume One — NETFLIX SERIES

June 30

Tayo The Little Bus: Season Five

Alone: Season Nine

Is It Cake, Too?! — NETFLIX SERIES

Nimona — NETFLIX FILM

LAST CALL

Leaving 6/14/23

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/18/23

Booksmart

Leaving 6/28/23

Midsommar

Leaving 6/30/23