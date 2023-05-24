New on Prime Video: June 2023
Amazon’s Prime Video has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for June 2023.
This June, Prime Video is set to captivate audiences with a lineup of highly anticipated releases. The final season of the critically acclaimed series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, is among the highlights, promising a thrilling conclusion to the popular show.
Adding to the excitement is the return of the laugh-out-loud Amazon Canadian Original series, The Lake. The series has been a hit with audiences, making it a must-watch this month.
International Amazon Originals are also making a splash this June. Medellin, an action-comedy film featuring Mike Tyson, is expected to draw in viewers with its unique blend of humour and high-octane action. Another notable release is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is sure to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and star-studded cast.
For those in search of a romantic comedy, the Spanish film Culpa Mia is set to premiere this month. With its engaging plot and charming characters, it’s poised to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.
Check out the list below to see all the new titles coming to Prime Video in June 2023:
June 1
- Deadloch (Amazon Original)
June 2
- With Love S2 (Amazon Original)
- Medellin (Amazon Original)
- Drop the Needle
- Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Amazon Original)
- Seconds
June 3
- Knock at the Cabin
- The Onion Movie
June 7
- Trolls
- King Kong
June 8
- Culpa Mia (Amazon Original)
June 9
- Creed III
- The Lake Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Clean Job
- Klip Anker Baai
- Goose: Radio City Music Hall
- Proof of Payment
June 10
- ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video
June 11
- Baby Driver
June 14
- Jodi
June 15
- Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)
- Love Transit S1 (Amazon Original)
- The Great Indian Family
- Kumari Shrimati S1 (Exclusive Content)
- Neighbours Season 20 Part 2
June 16
- Guy Richie’s The Covenant (Exclusive Content)
- The Grand Tour Season 5 (Amazon Original)
June 17
- Of An Age
June 18
- Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
June 20
- Hello Kitty: Super Style
June 22
- That Peter Crouch film
June 23
- I’m a Virgo (Amazon Original)
- Nocebo
- El Extrano Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico
- The Defenders
- Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
June 24
- Cocaine Bear
June 26
- My Heart is Beating (Exclusive Content)
- Ghostbusters
June 29
- Sabtu Bersama Bapak (Exclusive Content)
June 30
- My Man is Cupid (Exclusive Content)
- Jack Ryan Season 4 (Amazon Original)
- Shooting Stars
Here are the featured titles coming in June to Prime Video Channels:
- Joe Pickett Season 2 on Paramount+ (6/4)
- Alone Season 10 on STACKTV (6/9)
- Father Brown Season 10 on BritBox (6/13)
- Outlander Season 7 on STACKTV (6/19)
- Call the Midwife Season 12 on BritBox (6/21)
- The Bachelorette on Citytv+ (6/27)
Here’s everything leaving Prime Video in June 2023:
June 3
- Boss Level
June 4
- Dietland
June 15
- Gully
June 18
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
June 20
- Hindi Medium
June 22
- The O.C.: The Complete Series
June 23
- Breaking News in Yuba County
- Magical Girl Site
June 26
- Guns Akimbo
June 30
- The Island
- The Client List
- Italian Job
- Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur
- Beatless
Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada.