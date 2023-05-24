New on Prime Video: June 2023

Amazon’s Prime Video has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for June 2023.

This June, Prime Video is set to captivate audiences with a lineup of highly anticipated releases. The final season of the critically acclaimed series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, is among the highlights, promising a thrilling conclusion to the popular show.

Adding to the excitement is the return of the laugh-out-loud Amazon Canadian Original series, The Lake. The series has been a hit with audiences, making it a must-watch this month.

International Amazon Originals are also making a splash this June. Medellin, an action-comedy film featuring Mike Tyson, is expected to draw in viewers with its unique blend of humour and high-octane action. Another notable release is Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is sure to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and star-studded cast.

For those in search of a romantic comedy, the Spanish film Culpa Mia is set to premiere this month. With its engaging plot and charming characters, it’s poised to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Check out the list below to see all the new titles coming to Prime Video in June 2023:

June 1

Deadloch (Amazon Original)

June 2

With Love S2 (Amazon Original)

Medellin (Amazon Original)

Drop the Needle

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Amazon Original)

Seconds

June 3

Knock at the Cabin

The Onion Movie

June 7

Trolls

King Kong

June 8

Culpa Mia (Amazon Original)

June 9

Creed III

The Lake Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Clean Job

Klip Anker Baai

Goose: Radio City Music Hall

Proof of Payment

June 10

ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video

June 11

Baby Driver

June 14

Jodi

June 15

Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)

Love Transit S1 (Amazon Original)

The Great Indian Family

Kumari Shrimati S1 (Exclusive Content)

Neighbours Season 20 Part 2

June 16

Guy Richie’s The Covenant (Exclusive Content)

The Grand Tour Season 5 (Amazon Original)

June 17

Of An Age

June 18

Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

June 20

Hello Kitty: Super Style

June 22

That Peter Crouch film

June 23

I’m a Virgo (Amazon Original)

Nocebo

El Extrano Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

The Defenders

Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

June 24

Cocaine Bear

June 26

My Heart is Beating (Exclusive Content)

Ghostbusters

June 29

Sabtu Bersama Bapak (Exclusive Content)

June 30

My Man is Cupid (Exclusive Content)

Jack Ryan Season 4 (Amazon Original)

Shooting Stars

Here are the featured titles coming in June to Prime Video Channels:

Joe Pickett Season 2 on Paramount+ (6/4)

Alone Season 10 on STACKTV (6/9)

Father Brown Season 10 on BritBox (6/13)

Outlander Season 7 on STACKTV (6/19)

Call the Midwife Season 12 on BritBox (6/21)

The Bachelorette on Citytv+ (6/27)

Here’s everything leaving Prime Video in June 2023:

June 3

Boss Level

June 4

Dietland

June 15

Gully

June 18

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

June 20

Hindi Medium

June 22

The O.C.: The Complete Series

June 23

Breaking News in Yuba County

Magical Girl Site

June 26

Guns Akimbo

June 30

The Island

The Client List

Italian Job

Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur

Beatless

