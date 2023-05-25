Apple Fitness+ Celebrates Pride Month with Madonna

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Apple Fitness+ is commemorating Pride Month by introducing a range of new workouts and meditations that highlight the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition, Apple is unveiling a new Artist Spotlight playlist featuring the music by Madonna, a longstanding social activist and ally.

Available on Monday, June 5, Apple Fitness+ is launching new workouts set to the tunes of Madonna, encompassing various exercise types, including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga.

Each workout’s ambiance and themes will draw inspiration from Madonna’s significant contributions to self-acceptance and inclusivity in music, culture, and style.

The workout playlists will feature hits from each decade of her illustrious career, beginning with the 1980s and spanning all the way to the 2010s. Furthermore, each workout will be led by a trainer dressed in one of Madonna’s iconic fashion ensembles.

Madonna, a renowned figure in the music industry, has accumulated an impressive repertoire of global hits and record-breaking tours over the span of four decades.

Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first artist to achieve 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart, earning her recognition as the Guinness World Records’ best-selling female recording artist of all time.

Fitness+ costs $12.99/month in Canada or $99.99/year. It’s included with select Apple One bundles and there’s also a free 3-month trial for new subscribers and those that purchase an an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Apple TV.

