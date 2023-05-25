New on Crave: June 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

what's new crave june 2023

June is ready to pull up in less than a week and that means another list of what’s new on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service. Upcoming highlights include HBO’s The Idol, starring and co-created by Canadian music star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Also coming next month is the season two premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, while the Crave original series Billionaire Murders debuts as well.

Check out the full listings below of what’s new on Crave in June 2023:

HBO and Max Programming

  • HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 1 (June 2)
  • HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (June 1)
  • HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (June 4 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s BURDEN OF PROOF, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (June 6 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (June 8)
  • HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 2 (June 9 at 11 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 11 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? (June 14 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 15)
  • HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (June 15)
  • HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 3 (June 16 at 11 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER (June 17 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 18 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE STROLL (June 21 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 22)
  • HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 22)
  • HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 9-10 *Season Finale* (June 22).
  • HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 4 (June 23 at 11 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 4 (June 25 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, Season 3, Episodes 3 (June 25 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • HBO’s TAYLOR MAC’S 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC (June 27 at 9 p.m. ET)
  • HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO, Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (June 29)
  • HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29)
  • HBO Max’s WARRIOR, Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (June 29)
  • HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 5 (June 30 at 11 p.m. ET)

Movies

  • FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM (June 1)
  • FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (June 1)
  • DOOR MOUSE (June 2)
  • THE CURIOUS CASE OF DOLPHIN BAY (June 2)
  • VENGEANCE (June 2)
  • MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (June 2)
  • DEVIL’S WORKSHOP (June 9)
  • A MAN CALLED OTTO (June 9)
  • GAIA (June 16)
  • MOONRISE KINGDOM (June 16)
  • INDEPENDENCE DAY (June 16)
  • FANTASTIC MR. FOX (June 16)
  • THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (June 16)
  • THE DARJEELING LIMITED (June 16)
  • THE INHABITANT (June 16)
  • BROS (June 16)
  • HAPPY GILMORE (June 16)
  • MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (June 23)
  • PRANCER: A CHRISTMAS TALE (June 23)
  • BEAST (2022) (June 30)
  • INFINITY POOL (June 30)

Crave – Complete Listings

  • AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, Season 3 (June 2)
  • THE ROOKIE: FEDS, Season 1 (June 2)
  • THE ROOKIE, Season 5 (June 2)
  • MTV’s JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION, Season 6A, Episode 18 (June 2)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 5 (June 2)
  • Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD, Season 1, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 2)
  • THE GOLDBERGS, Season 10 (June 2)
  • VICE, Season 4, Episode 5 (June 4 at 8 p.m. ET)
  • Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 4, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 6 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • MTV’s LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA: RUN IT BACK (June 9)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 6 (June 9)
  • Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD, Season 1, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 9)
  • RIDE, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 9)
  • THE GOOD DOCTOR, Season 6, (June 9)
  • VICE, Season 4, Episode 6 (June 11 at 8 p.m. ET)
  • VILLENUEVE PIRONI (June 12)
  • Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 4, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 13 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (June 15)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 7 (June 16)
  • Crave Original Series BILLIONAIRE MURERS Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* *Canadian Title* (June 16)
  • Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD, Season 1, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 16)
  • VICE, Season 4, Episode 7 (June 18 at 8 p.m. ET)
  • Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 4, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 20 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, Season 2, Episode 2 (June 22)
  • CTV Original Series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 23)
  • Crave Original Series BILLIONAIRE MURDERS, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 *Season Finale* (June 23)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 8 (June 23)
  • Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD, Season 1, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 23)
  • VICE, Season 4, Episode 8 (June 25 at 8 p.m. ET)
  • Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 4, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 27 at 10 p.m. ET)
  • STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 9 (June 30)
  • Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD, Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* *Canadian Title* (June 30)
  • COMING HOME *Canadian Title* (June 30)

STARZ Programming

  • BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM (June 2)
  • MINDCAGE (June 2)
  • BAD BEHAVIOUR, Season 1, Episode 1 (June 2)
  • RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 2 (June 2)
  • MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (June 2)
  • POLICE ACADEMY (June 2)
  • POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT (June 2)
  • THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (June 9)
  • BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (June 9)
  • SICARIO (June 9)
  • BAD BEHAVIOUR, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 9)
  • THE GAME (June 9)
  • RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 3 (June 9)
  • GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) (June 9)
  • GHOSTBUSTERS 2 (June 9)
  • GHOSTBUSTERS (2016) (June 9)
  • INDEPENDENCE DAY (June 16)
  • THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (June 16)
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE (June 16)
  • FANTASTIC MR. FOX (June 16)
  • THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (June 16)
  • RESERVOIR DOGS (June 16)
  • BAD BEHAVIOUR, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 16)
  • HAPPY GILMORE (June 16)
  • MY GIRL (1991) (June 16)
  • RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 4 (June 16)
  • PACIFIC RIM (June 16)
  • AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY (June 16)
  • AUSTIN POWERS: THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME (June 16)
  • AUSTIN POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER (June 16)
  • THE PRESTIGE (June 23)
  • THE FAULT IN OUR STARS (June 23)
  • ALIEN (June 23)
  • ALIENS (June 23)
  • IDENTITY THIEF (June 23)
  • BAD BEHAVIOUR, Season 1, Episode 4 (June 23)
  • RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 5 (June 23)
  • PHILADELPHIA (June 23)
  • THE LAKE HOUSE (June 23)
  • ROOM (June 30)
  • THE WEAPON (June 30)
  • REQUIEM FOR A DREAM (June 30)
  • RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 6 (June 30)

What’s Leaving Crave in June 2023

  • THE GATEWAY (June 2)
  • NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK (June 5)
  • THE KINGS, Season 1 (June 5)
  • FLASHBACK (June 6)
  • DUNE (2021) (June 9)
  • BEST SELLERS (June 15)
  • PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (June 15)
  • THE VOICE, Season 23 (June 22)
  • KING RICHARD (June 23)
  • VAGRANT (June 26)
  • UNCLE DREW (June 28)
  • CRIMSON PEAK (June 30)
  • DUE DATE (June 30)
  • FINAL ACCOUNT (June 30)
  • FRAILTY (June 30)
  • GREMLINS 2: THE NEW BATCH (June 30)
  • HELLBOY: BLOOD AND IRON (June 30)
  • HELLBOY: SWORD OF STORMS (June 30)
  • JACOB’S LADDER (June 30)
  • JINX: THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF ROBERT DURST, Season 1 (June 30)
  • JUNO (June 30)
  • KINDERGARTEN COP (June 30)
  • MISS SHARON JONES (June 30)
  • MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI (June 30)
  • MYSTIC RIVER (June 30)
  • NEAR DARK (June 30)
  • NOBODY (June 30)
  • NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (June 30)
  • PATCH ADAMS (June 30)
  • ROMANCING THE STONE (June 30)
  • THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Season 6 (June 30)
  • THE STING (June 30)
  • TRAFFIK (June 30)

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Doubles the Data for its $65 5G Plan, Matching Rogers

Canada’s big telecoms continue to adjust data buckets on their premium 5G plans. Rogers on Monday increased its $65 per month mobile-only plan to 50GB of data, and yesterday, Bell matched as well. The Rogers plan is $65 after Automatic Payments and originally offers 25GB of data, but it was doubled to 50GB. Data speeds...
Gary Ng
18 hours ago

Bell and Rogers Fire Back at Telus to Match 150GB Upgrade

After Telus ramped up its unlimited Canada/US plan by increasing the data bucket to 150GB, Bell and Rogers have responded. Yesterday, Bell updated its unlimited plans page to match the 150GB data offer and on Saturday, Rogers did the same. Bell axed its Essential 50 plan at $55/50GB. New is the Essential 75 plan at...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Lucky Mobile Launches Flash Sale for Victoria Day Weekend

Bell-owned prepaid brand, Lucky Mobile, has launched a ‘Flash Sale’ heading into the Victoria Day long weekend. Lucky Mobile says if you sign up today you can get a $40 plan with 19.5GB of 4G data for 8 months, after Automatic Top-Up (preauthorized credit card payments). Also, select plans can get a 17GB per month...
Gary Ng
6 days ago