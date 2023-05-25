New on Crave: June 2023

June is ready to pull up in less than a week and that means another list of what’s new on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service. Upcoming highlights include HBO’s The Idol, starring and co-created by Canadian music star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Also coming next month is the season two premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, while the Crave original series Billionaire Murders debuts as well.
Check out the full listings below of what’s new on Crave in June 2023:
HBO and Max Programming
HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 1 (June 2)
HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (June 1)
HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (June 4 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s BURDEN OF PROOF, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (June 6 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (June 8)
HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 2 (June 9 at 11 p.m. ET)
HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 11 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? (June 14 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 15)
HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (June 15)
HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 3 (June 16 at 11 p.m. ET)
HBO’s JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER (June 17 at 10 p.m. ET)
HBO’s THE IDOL, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 18 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET)
HBO’s THE STROLL (June 21 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 22)
HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 22)
