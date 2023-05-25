New on Crave: June 2023

June is ready to pull up in less than a week and that means another list of what’s new on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service. Upcoming highlights include HBO’s The Idol, starring and co-created by Canadian music star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Also coming next month is the season two premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, while the Crave original series Billionaire Murders debuts as well.

Check out the full listings below of what’s new on Crave in June 2023:

HBO and Max Programming

HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN , Season 3, Episode 1 (June 2)

, Season 3, Episode 1 (June 2) HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH , Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (June 1)

, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (June 1) HBO’s THE IDOL , Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (June 4 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (June 4 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s BURDEN OF PROOF , Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (June 6 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (June 6 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH , Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (June 8)

, Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (June 8) HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN , Season 3, Episode 2 (June 9 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 2 (June 9 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE IDOL , Season 1, Episode 2 (June 11 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 11 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? (June 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

(June 14 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 9 (June 15)

, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 15) HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH , Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (June 15)

, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (June 15) HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN , Season 3, Episode 3 (June 16 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 3 (June 16 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER (June 17 at 10 p.m. ET)

(June 17 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE IDOL , Season 1, Episode 3 (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 18 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 18 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE STROLL (June 21 at 9 p.m. ET)

(June 21 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 22)

Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (June 22) HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 9 (June 22)

, Season 3, Episode 9 (June 22) HBO Max’s CLONE HIGH , Season 1, Episodes 9-10 *Season Finale* (June 22).

, Season 1, Episodes 9-10 *Season Finale* (June 22). HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN , Season 3, Episode 4 (June 23 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episode 4 (June 23 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE IDOL , Season 1, Episode 4 (June 25 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 4 (June 25 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES , Season 3, Episodes 3 (June 25 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 3, Episodes 3 (June 25 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s TAYLOR MAC’S 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC (June 27 at 9 p.m. ET)

(June 27 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (June 29)

, Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (June 29) HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29)

Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29) HBO Max’s WARRIOR , Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (June 29)

, Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (June 29) HBO’s PAINTING WITH JOHN, Season 3, Episode 5 (June 30 at 11 p.m. ET)

Movies

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM (June 1)

(June 1) FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (June 1)

(June 1) DOOR MOUSE (June 2)

(June 2) THE CURIOUS CASE OF DOLPHIN BAY (June 2)

(June 2) VENGEANCE (June 2)

(June 2) MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (June 2)

(June 2) DEVIL’S WORKSHOP (June 9)

(June 9) A MAN CALLED OTTO (June 9)

(June 9) GAIA (June 16)

(June 16) MOONRISE KINGDOM (June 16)

(June 16) INDEPENDENCE DAY (June 16)

(June 16) FANTASTIC MR. FOX ( June 16)

June 16) THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (June 16)

(June 16) THE DARJEELING LIMITED (June 16)

(June 16) THE INHABITANT (June 16)

(June 16) BROS (June 16)

(June 16) HAPPY GILMORE (June 16)

(June 16) MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (June 23)

(June 23) PRANCER: A CHRISTMAS TALE (June 23)

(June 23) BEAST (2022) (June 30)

(June 30) INFINITY POOL (June 30)

Crave – Complete Listings

AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, Season 3 (June 2)

Season 3 (June 2) THE ROOKIE: FEDS , Season 1 (June 2)

, Season 1 (June 2) THE ROOKIE , Season 5 (June 2)

, Season 5 (June 2) MTV’s JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION , Season 6A, Episode 18 (June 2)

, Season 6A, Episode 18 (June 2) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 5 (June 2)

, Season 8, Episode 5 (June 2) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Season 1, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 2)

, Season 1, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 2) THE GOLDBERGS , Season 10 (June 2)

, Season 10 (June 2) VICE , Season 4, Episode 5 (June 4 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 5 (June 4 at 8 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 6 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (June 6 at 10 p.m. ET) MTV’s LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA: RUN IT BACK (June 9)

(June 9) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 6 (June 9)

, Season 8, Episode 6 (June 9) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Season 1, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 9)

, Season 1, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 9) RIDE , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 9)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 9) THE GOOD DOCTOR , Season 6, (June 9)

, Season 6, (June 9) VICE , Season 4, Episode 6 (June 11 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 6 (June 11 at 8 p.m. ET) VILLENUEVE PIRONI (June 12)

(June 12) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 13 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (June 13 at 10 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (June 15)

, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (June 15) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 7 (June 16)

, Season 8, Episode 7 (June 16) Crave Original Series BILLIONAIRE MURERS Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* *Canadian Title* (June 16)

Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Series Premiere* *Canadian Title* (June 16) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Season 1, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 16)

, Season 1, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 16) VICE , Season 4, Episode 7 (June 18 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 7 (June 18 at 8 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 20 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (June 20 at 10 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 2 (June 22)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (June 22) CTV Original Series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 23)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (June 23) Crave Original Series BILLIONAIRE MURDERS , Season 1, Episodes 3-4 *Season Finale* (June 23)

, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 *Season Finale* (June 23) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 8 (June 23)

Season 8, Episode 8 (June 23) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Season 1, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 23)

, Season 1, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 23) VICE , Season 4, Episode 8 (June 25 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 8 (June 25 at 8 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING , Season 4, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 27 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (June 27 at 10 p.m. ET) STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (June 29) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS, Season 8, Episode 9 (June 30)

Season 8, Episode 9 (June 30) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* *Canadian Title* (June 30)

, Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* *Canadian Title* (June 30) COMING HOME *Canadian Title* (June 30)

STARZ Programming

BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM (June 2)

(June 2) MINDCAGE (June 2)

(June 2) BAD BEHAVIOUR , Season 1, Episode 1 (June 2)

, Season 1, Episode 1 (June 2) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 2 (June 2)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (June 2) MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (June 2)

(June 2) POLICE ACADEMY (June 2)

(June 2) POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT (June 2)

(June 2) THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (June 9)

(June 9) BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (June 9)

(June 9) SICARIO (June 9)

(June 9) BAD BEHAVIOUR , Season 1, Episode 2 (June 9)

, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 9) THE GAME (June 9)

(June 9) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 3 (June 9)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (June 9) GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) (June 9)

(June 9) GHOSTBUSTERS 2 (June 9)

(June 9) GHOSTBUSTERS (2016) (June 9)

(June 9) INDEPENDENCE DAY (June 16)

(June 16) THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (June 16)

(June 16) FATHER OF THE BRIDE (June 16)

(June 16) FANTASTIC MR. FOX (June 16)

(June 16) THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (June 16)

(June 16) RESERVOIR DOGS (June 16)

(June 16) BAD BEHAVIOUR , Season 1, Episode 3 (June 16)

, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 16) HAPPY GILMORE (June 16)

(June 16) MY GIRL (1991) (June 16)

(June 16) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 4 (June 16)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (June 16) PACIFIC RIM (June 16)

(June 16) AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY (June 16)

(June 16) AUSTIN POWERS: THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME (June 16)

(June 16) AUSTIN POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER (June 16)

(June 16) THE PRESTIGE (June 23)

(June 23) THE FAULT IN OUR STARS (June 23)

(June 23) ALIEN (June 23)

(June 23) ALIENS (June 23)

(June 23) IDENTITY THIEF (June 23)

(June 23) BAD BEHAVIOUR , Season 1, Episode 4 (June 23)

, Season 1, Episode 4 (June 23) RUN THE WORLD , Season 2, Episode 5 (June 23)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (June 23) PHILADELPHIA (June 23)

(June 23) THE LAKE HOUSE (June 23)

(June 23) ROOM (June 30)

(June 30) THE WEAPON (June 30)

(June 30) REQUIEM FOR A DREAM (June 30)

(June 30) RUN THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 6 (June 30)

What’s Leaving Crave in June 2023