PlayStation ‘Project Q’ Streaming Device Launches Later This Year

Steve Vegvari
9 seconds ago

During this week’s PlayStation Showcase, the new streaming device ‘Project Q’ was unveiled by PlayStation. While not a traditional successor to the beloved PlayStation Vita, Project Q will enable users to play their PlayStation 5 games on a portable device.

During the virtual showcase, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan introduced a segment dedicated to upcoming hardware. Leading the charge is Project Q which is said to be designed “for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi.”

Project Q looks to be a hybrid of a standard DualSense controller with a tablet. It sports an 8-inch HD Display and “all the buttons and features” offered by PlayStation’s DualSense.

While details are still sparse, PlayStation’s Project Q appears to center on the PlayStation 5’s Remote Play function. Players can theoretically access all installed games from their PlayStation 5 (sans PSVR2) using Remote Play, much like the mobile app.

YouTube video

It’s not yet known whether Project Q will have to remain on your home WiFi, the same to which your PlayStation 5 console is connected. Remote function and just how that will all work if out of the home is a mystery.

Alongside Project Q, PlayStation also revealed its very own official wireless earbuds, compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC. While not given a codename like the handheld, these earbuds look to be an iterative take on the Pulse 3D headset. They’re said to be Bluetooth-enabled and offer “new wireless technology developed by SIE.” These earbuds are also expected to deliver lossless audio quality.

PlayStation has yet to announce pricing information for both Project Q and the earbuds. Additional details are to come “in the months ahead.” Project Q is slated to launch later this year.

Other articles in the category: News

‘The Tiny Corp’ Launched by Original iPhone Hacker ‘Geohot’

George Hotz, the iPhone hacker pioneer (also former amateur rapper and PS3 jailbreaker) and renowned tech entrepreneur, announced on Wednesday the inception of his latest venture, The Tiny Corp. The new company has successfully raised $5.1 million USD in funding and is set to revolutionize the AI computing landscape. Hotz, who has previously made headlines...
John Quintet
12 hours ago

New on Prime Video: June 2023

Amazon’s Prime Video has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for June 2023. This June, Prime Video is set to captivate audiences with a lineup of highly anticipated releases. The final season of the critically acclaimed series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, is among the highlights, promising a thrilling...
John Quintet
15 hours ago