Canada’s CPP Investments Ups Stake in Apple, Reduces Tesla Shares

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

As we move further into 2023, Canada’s largest public pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), is making bold moves it seems. In a pivot towards the tech industry, the fund has significantly increased its stake in Apple while simultaneously slashing investments in electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla and other EV manufacturers, reports Barron’s (via Tesla North).

Data revealed that CPP Investments procured an additional 255,943 Apple shares in Q1 2023, raising its total holdings to 760,518 shares. In stark contrast, the fund cut down its investments in renowned EV companies, including a marked reduction in Tesla shares.

CPP Investments’ Tesla shares slid from 959,728 at the end of 2022 to 454,055 by the close of Q1 2023. Investments in other EV companies like NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto were also significantly reduced.

This strategic shift could be attributed to Apple’s outstanding stock market performance. Apple’s shares skyrocketed by 27% in Q1, outshining the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. The trend continued into Q2, with Apple’s shares rising by an impressive 6.4%, as compared to the index’s 2.3%.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stocks exhibited a 68% leap in Q1 2023, only to stumble in Q2 with a decline of 6.9%. This turbulent performance in the EV sector might have influenced CPP Investments’ decision to pivot towards Apple.

Back in February, CPP sold 85% of its Apple stake and bought about 600,000 Tesla shares in the process. Now it seems to be flip-flopping somewhat.

CPP Investments, holding assets worth $420 million as of March 31, did not comment on these investment adjustments said Barron’s. These significant shifts in holdings underscore the fund’s responsive approach to the fluctuating dynamics in the tech and EV sectors. It’s your money at work, folks!

Other articles in the category: News

Uber Launches in Victoria and Kelowna Next Week

Ride-hailing service Uber is poised to expand its operations in B.C. next week, finally launching in the province’s capital city and Kelowna, confirmed a spokesperson with iPhone in Canada on Monday. The company has started reaching out to potential drivers in the cities by email, informing them of their readiness to start earning with the...
Gary Ng
14 mins ago

NVIDIA ACE Brings Generative AI to Gaming Experiences

Our artificial intelligence overlords cannot be stopped and NVIDIA is ready to be a part of the transition to AI-everything. NVIDIA has launched its Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for Games. This custom AI model foundry service breathes life into non-playable characters (NPCs) with intelligent natural language interactions, enabled by the advanced capabilities of generative AI....
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Toronto Games Week Kicks off June 1st, Spans 14 Events and 12 Venues

The city-wide Toronto Games Week celebration begins on June 1st. Running across seven days, the event is a collective of video game-related events and activations curated by local organizations, creators, and brands. Toronto Games Week is encompassed by 14 total events. This includes the Night Parkcase, a free pop-up arcade held in Trinity Bellwoods Park....
Steve Vegvari
6 hours ago