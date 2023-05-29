MediaTek, NVIDIA Partner to Bring Advanced AI to Cars

Connectivity and multimedia innovator MediaTek has partnered with NVIDIA to introduce groundbreaking experiences for drivers and passengers in cars.

NVIDIA is known for its GPUs in laptops, desktops, workstations, and servers, as well as systems-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive and robotics applications.

As part of the collaboration, MediaTek will develop automotive SoCs and integrate the NVIDIA GPU chipletinto the design architecture.

The collaboration between the two companies was announced at Computex, with MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai saying, “Together with NVIDIA, we aim to provide a truly unique platform for future software-defined, compute-intensive vehicles.”

Meanwhile, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said, “The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system-on-chip and NVIDIA’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, improved safety, and connected services for vehicles.”

For over a decade, automakers have turned to NVIDIA to modernize their vehicle cockpits, utilizing its technology for infotainment systems, graphical user interfaces, and touchscreens.

MediaTek will implement NVIDIA’s DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA, and TensorRT software technologies on these automotive SoCs to enable connected infotainment, in-cabin convenience, and safety functions.

By leveraging NVIDIA’s expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology, and software ecosystem, MediaTek can also enhance the capabilities of its Dimensity Auto platform.

The MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform also features Auto Connect, ensuring drivers stay wirelessly connected with high-speed telematics and Wi-Fi networking.