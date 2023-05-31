PlayStation Days of Play 2023 Begins on June 2nd, Offering up to 40% Discounts

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

PlayStation’s annual Days of Play promotion begins on June 2nd and runs until June 12th. At that time, Sony is offering players the chance to get discounts on many PlayStation 5 games, accessories, PlayStation Plus memberships, merch, and more.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation breaks down the many ways players can save this summer. For games, players can hit up the PlayStation Store when Days of Play begins to see a full list of deals. It’s noted that the discounts on digital games and add-ons are offered on a regional basis. For instance, Canadian discounts may be different from the U.K. As of now, PlayStation hasn’t teased any of the titles that will be available within the promotion in Canada.

During Days of Play, players can check out the PlayStation Gear store for discounted merch. PlayStation reveals that up to 20% discounts will be provided as well as free shipping on all orders. Customers must use promo code DAYSOFPLAY23 to receive their discount.

PlayStation is also offering more savings on the following days:

  • June 2 – Spend $50+ and receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve with your order.
  • June 7 – Buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another 50% off.
  • June 12 – Shop from PlayStation’s Picks for bundles and merch for various games.

As for PlayStation Plus, new and exciting members can grab a membership at a discount. This means, whether you want to start, renew, or extend your membership, you can at a good rate. PlayStation confirms that all 12-month plans will be offered at 25% off, including Essential, Extra, and Premium. Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members will also receive 25% off a one-month, three-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher-tier plan.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on all the discounted games when Days of Play 2023 begins so stay tuned for more.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Google Pixel 6a Price Drops to $379; Pixel 7 is $100 Off

Back when Google announced its Pixel 7a earlier this month, the price of its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, saw a price drop to $479. But now the Pixel 6a has received yet another price drop at $100 off, down to $379, which is a great deal for an unlocked Pixel smartphone from Google. Your kids,...
IIC Deals
18 hours ago

Apple Refurbished M2 Mac mini Now Available in Canada

Apple Canada has started selling refurbished M2 Mac mini computers, offering some savings compared to new retail purchases. This is the first time Apple is offering these refurbished models in Canada, with sales starting last week. Various M2 Mac mini refurbished models are available, including an entry version with an 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU,...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Apple iPad Sale: Up to 20% Off with RBC Avion Points

If you’re part of the RBC Avion Points program, there’s a sale right now on various Apple iPads. The deal is being touted as a Father’s Day sale, allowing customers to buy an iPad using their Avion points or points and credit card. “There’s an iPad for every dad”, reads the RBC Avion rewards page....
IIC Deals
6 days ago