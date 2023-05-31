PlayStation Days of Play 2023 Begins on June 2nd, Offering up to 40% Discounts

PlayStation’s annual Days of Play promotion begins on June 2nd and runs until June 12th. At that time, Sony is offering players the chance to get discounts on many PlayStation 5 games, accessories, PlayStation Plus memberships, merch, and more.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation breaks down the many ways players can save this summer. For games, players can hit up the PlayStation Store when Days of Play begins to see a full list of deals. It’s noted that the discounts on digital games and add-ons are offered on a regional basis. For instance, Canadian discounts may be different from the U.K. As of now, PlayStation hasn’t teased any of the titles that will be available within the promotion in Canada.

During Days of Play, players can check out the PlayStation Gear store for discounted merch. PlayStation reveals that up to 20% discounts will be provided as well as free shipping on all orders. Customers must use promo code DAYSOFPLAY23 to receive their discount.

PlayStation is also offering more savings on the following days:

June 2 – Spend $50+ and receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

June 7 – Buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another 50% off.

June 12 – Shop from PlayStation’s Picks for bundles and merch for various games.

As for PlayStation Plus, new and exciting members can grab a membership at a discount. This means, whether you want to start, renew, or extend your membership, you can at a good rate. PlayStation confirms that all 12-month plans will be offered at 25% off, including Essential, Extra, and Premium. Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members will also receive 25% off a one-month, three-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher-tier plan.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on all the discounted games when Days of Play 2023 begins so stay tuned for more.