Apple’s AirPods 3 on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

Apple’s AirPods 3 earbuds just went on sale on Amazon.ca, ahead of Father’s Day coming up later in June.

AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are $22 off at $217.99, saving you 9% off the regular price of $239. We may see further discounts as we get closer to Father’s Day but with Prime shipping speeds, this makes for a quick and easy gift for dad.

AirPods 3 include spatial audio support, along with dynamic head tracking and an Adaptive EQ that tunes music to your ears. The new force sensor brings new controls to the stems and these are also sweat and water resistant. You get up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Also on sale are AirPods 2 at $149 right now on Amazon.ca as well, saving you $30.