Here are New Features in watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Apple's latest iOS 16.5 Release Candidate (RC) version 2 has revealed some tidbits about upcoming watch faces and features, according to findings by developer Steve Moser today. The details include updates for the Apple Watch Pride Watch Face and rumoured (and likely coming) Beats Studio Pro headphones. Moser revealed on Monday that the new Pride...
Meta’s Facebook Messenger app is set to leave Apple Watch at the end of the month, marking another developer ditching watchOS it seems. Earlier this week, Messenger users saw a message in their iOS app that said, “Changes to Messenger on Apple Watch”. The announcement said, “After May 31 Messenger won’t be available as an...
Apple Watch is set to gain some major changes in its next software update coming this year, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The next version, known as watchOS 10 is expected to bring widgets and “fundamental changes” to how the watch operates, said the reliable Apple insider. Apple is said to be bringing back widgets in...