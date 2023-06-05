Here are New Features in watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Gary Ng
56 mins ago

new features watchos 17

Apple has just detailed new features in watchOS 10 coming for Apple Watch at WWDC. The company blasted through new features.

Here’s what’s coming to Apple Watch in watchOS 10:

  • New ways to navigate
  • Palette watch face
  • Snoopy watch face
  • New features for Fitness+
  • Topographic maps
  • Cycling power zones
  • Name drop
  • Smart Stack
  • Group FaceTime audio
  • Time in daylight
  • Dynamic 3D elevation dial
  • Mental health
  • All new app designs

watchos 17

…developing, refresh for updates

