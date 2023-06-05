Here are New iPadOS 17 Features for iPad

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Apple has announced new features for iPadOS 17 for your iPad at WWDC.

Check out some of the new features below:

  • Widgets for lockscreen (finally!)
  • Personalized iPad Lock Screen like iPhone
  • Live Activities on lock screen
  • Multiple timers (WOW)
  • Health app for iPad
  • PDF support expands for reading, organizing and collaborating in Notes
  • Stage Manager more windows resizing
  • Built-in camera from external displays now for FaceTime
  • Freeform new tools
  • Live stickers in Messages
  • AirDrop when out of range
  • Predictive text

…developing, more to follow

