Here are New iPadOS 17 Features for iPad

Apple has announced new features for iPadOS 17 for your iPad at WWDC.

Check out some of the new features below:

Widgets for lockscreen (finally!)

Personalized iPad Lock Screen like iPhone

Live Activities on lock screen

Multiple timers (WOW)

Health app for iPad

PDF support expands for reading, organizing and collaborating in Notes

Stage Manager more windows resizing

Built-in camera from external displays now for FaceTime

Freeform new tools

Live stickers in Messages

AirDrop when out of range

Predictive text

…developing, more to follow