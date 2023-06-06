Amazon Canada Gives Free DoorDash Perk to Prime Members

Amazon Canada and DoorDash unveiled an exclusive new benefit for Prime members across the country today. Starting immediately, all new and existing Prime members can nab a one-year DashPass membership, entirely free of charge.

This special offer, valued at $120, includes unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% back in DoorDash credit on Pickup orders, and exclusive promotions and deals. It represents an additional perk on top of the shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits that Prime members are accustomed to, all at no additional cost.

After the one-year free trial you will be charged $9.99/month. Existing DashPass subscribers are eligible to have their paid membership converted to the free offer, via a prorated refund. You can click here to sign up for DoorDash.

“This DoorDash DashPass offer builds on the existing savings, convenience, and entertainment Prime members in Canada already enjoy—all in a single, low-priced membership,” said Eva Lorenz, Country Head of Amazon.ca, in a statement.

This year marks a decade since Prime’s introduction in Canada, and the free DashPass offer is a testament to how the membership’s value has multiplied over this period, says Amazon. Prime’s benefits now include DashPass alongside Prime Video content, ad-free Amazon Music, unlimited Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, free Amazon Photos storage, early access to deals, and much more.

“At DoorDash, we’re always looking for ways to connect Canadians with the best of their neighbourhood,” said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada, in a statement. “This new offer will unlock the incredible benefits and perks of DashPass for Prime members in Canada.”

Click here to redeem your free year of DashPass.