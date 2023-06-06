Here are Rogers EPP Wireless Promos: June 2023

If your employer offers Rogers Preferred Program (RPP) pricing, also known as a corporate employee purchase plan, new promo plans have emerged for June 2023, with data ranging from 30GB to 150GB.
Check out the following Rogers EPP plan promos for June after autopay (pre-authorized credit card payments) according to RFD:
$45/30GB
$55/50GB
$60/100GB
$70/150GB (Canada-US)
All plans include a monthly discount of $25 and $5 after autopay. The plans noted are available for bring your own device customers and include unlimited nationwide calling and text. The $70 plan is a Canada-US roaming plan that normally costs $105 per month on the Rogers website. There’s also a $50 bill credit that cancels out the activation fee.
Some of these Rogers RPP plans may not be showing for all corporate customers, so it’s best to check with your employer’s website to see the latest promos in your province.
