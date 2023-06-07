AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods 3 on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earphones and AirPods Max headphones are on sale right now, if you’re looking for a present for Father’s Day.

Amazon Canada has discounted these popular Apple audio products to the following prices:

AirPods Pro 2 offer Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency modes while the MagSafe charging case has a speaker for Find My, plus are great for workouts.

AirPods Max are getting old but they are excellent over-the-ear headphones and Spatial Audio with an Apple TV 4K makes for a great home theatre setup at night.

AirPods 3 sound much better than AirPods 2 and doesn’t offer ANC, but also fit better than its predecessor (fewer chances of falling out on a run and dropping into a storm drain).

Click here to jump on these AirPods sales while they are still available.

