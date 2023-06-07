Intel Announces Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs

Intel has announced its new Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs. These new entries join the company’s Intel Arc Pro A-series of professional GPUs. They offer users up to 128GB of VRAM and support up to four displays with HDR and Dolby Vision.

The company announced that the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer twice the number of PCIe lanes when compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products. Additionally, the new graphics support twice the memory bandwidth at 384GBps. Plus, users will gain access to twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines with 256 and twice the number of ray tracing units with 16.

In a press release, Intel states, “With built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU unites fluid viewports, the latest in visual technologies and rich content creation in a traditional single slot factor.”

Intel workstation GPUs are said to be optimized for media and entertainment apps like Blender. They have the capability of running ray tracing libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit at a high-performance rate.

In the “coming weeks,” Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU for workstation desktops will be available from Intel-authorized distributors. The Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU, on the other hand, will be available from OEMs “in the coming months.”

In 2022, Intel launched the Arc Pro A40 and A50 for workstations.