Amazon Father’s Day Deals: Up to 47% off Kindle, Fire TV and More

IIC Deals
10 seconds ago

kindle sale ring video

Amazon Canada has launched new deals ahead of Father’s Day, offering some big savings on its devices such as Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring security and more.

Kindle e-readers such as the newest Scribe that lets you write on the display, has reached its all-time low at $449. Also on sale are various Fire TV sticks, Fire TV televisions including the QLED series, Blink smart home security, Echo Buds, Echo devices, and Ring security as well.

Check out the full list of savings below:

Click here to jump on these deals on Amazon while they are still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Savings Event Offers Up to $200 Off Various Products

There’s a new Apple savings event that just launched at Staples, offering up to $200 in savings on various products. Check out what’s on sale below: Save $200 on M1 MacBook Air Save up to $80 on iPad mini and iPad Save $30 on Apple Watch SE Save up to $40 on AirPods Save $100...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Apple’s Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Hit All-Time Low on Amazon

Apple’s latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds have just their lowest price ever on Amazon Canada, down to $209, saving you $40 or 16% off. This sale is for the latest colours that debuted back in March of this year. Amazon.ca has Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow at $209.98. Other...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods 3 on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earphones and AirPods Max headphones are on sale right now, if you’re looking for a present for Father’s Day. Amazon Canada has discounted these popular Apple audio products to the following prices: AirPods Pro 2 - $279 (save $50) AirPods Max - $689 (save $90) AirPods 3 (MagSafe case) - $209...
IIC Deals
3 days ago