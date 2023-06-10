Amazon Father’s Day Deals: Up to 47% off Kindle, Fire TV and More

Amazon Canada has launched new deals ahead of Father’s Day, offering some big savings on its devices such as Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring security and more.

Kindle e-readers such as the newest Scribe that lets you write on the display, has reached its all-time low at $449. Also on sale are various Fire TV sticks, Fire TV televisions including the QLED series, Blink smart home security, Echo Buds, Echo devices, and Ring security as well.

Check out the full list of savings below:

Click here to jump on these deals on Amazon while they are still available.