Amazon Debuts ‘Hey Disney’ Voice Assistant for Echo Devices

Disney has introduced “Hey Disney!”, an Alexa companion available exclusively in the US, offering a plethora of Disney character-themed features. With this new ‘magical’ assistant, users can engage with stories, play games, check the weather, set timers, and more, all through interactions with beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Rocket and Groot, Dory, and C-3PO.

To dive into the Disney universe, users simply need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Hey Disney!”. The service offers a treasure trove of Disney content that includes Storybooks, Soundscapes, Disney Trivia, character messages, and Magical Moments.

With over 140 Storybooks available, users can be transported to the magical realms of “The Lion King”, “Frozen”, “Moana”, and many more. To engage, users simply command, “Hey Disney! Tell me a story.”

Disney fans can also test their knowledge about Disney parks, characters, movies, and history with more than 300 trivia questions by saying, “Hey Disney! Let’s play Trivia.” While kids will definitely like this new Alexa Skill, Disney-obsessed adults might as well (you know who you are).

The service also allows users to transform their surroundings into immersive environments inspired by “Star Wars”, “Frozen”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Coco”, and more through its Soundscapes feature.

Moreover, users can receive weekly messages from favourite Disney characters or even embark on interactive adventures with characters like Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Tiana, Mater, C-3PO, R2D2, Rocket and Groot, The Muppets, and Genie.

Beyond entertainment, “Hey Disney!” also offers regular functions of Alexa that you’re used to. Users can check the weather, set alarms, or timers with a dash of Disney magic. The service works with most voice-activated Echo devices, except Echo Show 15, 1st gen Echo, Echo Auto, Fire Tablets, Fire TV, and On-the-Go devices.

Promising a kid-friendly experience, “Hey Disney!” offers more than entertainment; it brings the charm and joy of Disney into everyday routines. But all of this doesn’t come for free. It will cost $5.99 US per year to get access to this new Alexa Skill.

For now, it’s unclear if this “Hey Disney!” Alexa Skill will make its way to Canada, but we’ll let you know if it ever does.