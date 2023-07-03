Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max Hits Lowest Price Ever, 48% Off

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently retailing for $38.99, a price drop of 48% from its original price of $74.99. This offer is exclusive to Prime members.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is touted as Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick to date, with performance metrics indicating it’s 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. Users can expect faster app launches and smoother navigation.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports next-gen Wi-Fi 6, offering a more seamless 4K streaming experience across various Wi-Fi 6 devices.

For the cinematic experience, this streaming stick supports 4K Ultra HD visuals. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and delivers Dolby Atmos audio.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max provides access to an extensive entertainment library. Users can stream more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes and enjoy content from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, CTV, and more. It also offers access to millions of songs, although subscription fees may apply for certain services.

Also on sale are Amazon devices for up to 55% off with Prime.

