Early Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 55% on Amazon Devices

1 hour ago

In anticipation of Prime Day, Amazon has begun releasing early deals on some of its most popular items.

One of the standout deals is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, available at a whopping 48% off for Prime members, which we told you about yesterday.

Another top deal includes the eero WiFi 6 routers and systems, which are up to 43% off for Prime members. These routers are well-known for their superior speed and coverage, making them an ideal choice for a seamless internet connection at home.

Lastly, for home security enthusiasts, the Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras are available at an incredible discount of up to 59% off for Prime users. These devices offer sharp video quality and easy-to-use features, providing peace of mind for homeowners. These early Prime Day deals are a perfect opportunity to snag these prominent items at discounted rates.

Check out the full list of early Prime Day deals below, offering savings of up to 55% off:

Prime Day in Canada launches on July 11-12—stay tuned as we’ll have all the savings here for you.

Click here to shop all the early Prime Day deals on Amazon.ca.

